Grief in the age of coronavirus, finding local resources

“People experience almost a roller coaster of emotion.”

The physical support, the hugs, kisses and tears gone, in the age of coronavirus, grieving families now search for new, safer ways to pay their final respects.

“We can get in a rabbit hole of darkness and really start to feel alone,” explains Christopher McClead, director of ministry formation for Ascension Michigan. “Then we’re physically alone on top of all those things that compound.”

In the absence of face to face, physical contact, many hospitals and funeral homes are now turning to technology to give grief an outlet.

“We want to see the ones we love the most and we want to connect with them before we leave this earth,” says Chris. “Virtual connectivity has really helped with that.”

“It’s sad,” begins Kelly Koerner, program director of another organization helping grieving families process their loss. “It’s heartbreaking. Those are, you know, funerals and memorials, those are the beginnings of saying goodbye.”

Ele’s Place counsels children and teens through some of the hardest days of their lives.

“It’s changed the process of grief and that’s made it a little bit more complicated.”

Program Director Kelly explains kids – who have already seen their routines and the structure they crave upended – process feelings of loss very differently.

“A lot of times,” explains Kelly. “Kids have questions, but they don’t always feel like they’re valid questions or worthwhile questions to ask. Really encouraging them to open up and express those feelings they’re having.”

Ele’s now reaches out primarily via email or over the phone and is now in the process of working to bring its network of group classes online to ensure anyone who needs them still has access.

“We’re having to be physically distant from one another, but that doesn’t mean that we have to be emotionally distant,” encourages Kelly.

Distance, Chris stresses, which may very well keep another family from experiencing the same heart-wrenching loss.

If your child or teen is in the midst of dealing with a recent loss or struggling to process the ever-changing situation related to coronavirus, Ely’s Place encourages you to reach out: (810) 232-3040.

A link to Michigan's Stay Home, Stay MIndful Campaign is also posted below.