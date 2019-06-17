Grocery prices could be impacted because rain flooding farms

Since January snow and rain just seems to keep falling and that's causing huge problems for farmers.

Farmers might not be the only one hurting because this could mean higher prices at the grocery store.

Corn and soybeans make up the food for the cattle on Siegler Dairy Farms. Siegler farms mostly produce dairy, and they've been around for decades.

"Grandpa, my father then me and my two brothers," Kip Siegler said.

This family has weathered a lot since starting up nearly 70 years ago. This year has been different. They've been battling several rain storms since March.

"It's been wet. It started raining and hasn't quit,” Siegler said.

Siegler has been documenting the struggles on his YouTube channel. His latest post from a day ago shows how far the weather has pushed them back.

"Well that's going to be the first field of beans, and we got it in," Siegler said.

Agriculture experts with Michigan State University say because corn and soybeans have been hit the hardest consumers could see prices jump at the meat counter, and it might not stop there. Experts say you could see an immediate impact on dairy prices.

Eddie Fahley is the Vice President of the non-profit AG Community Relief. They've provided relief to Michigan farmers and farmers around the country. Fahley says right now they're hurting because their feed donations are running low.

"It's dwindling fast, but we haven't given up too keep it going," Fahley said.

Fahley says despite the struggles many Michigan farmers are having---it hasn't stopped their generosity.

"We're not giving up. When the donations slow down we just venture down different avenues to keep things rolling," Fahley said.

MSU experts say we could see a price jump at local farmer markets more than big chain stores.

It's not all bad news though because they believe strawberries, apples, cherries, and blueberries are looking good for this season.