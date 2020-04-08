Grocery store workers taking extra precautions

While most people are staying home, grocery store workers are taking a risk everyday.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I've never seen anything like it. I hope I never see anything like this again," said Marvin Yono, Alpine Marketplace owner.

"It is stressful for a lot of folks working who have families at home and they don't want to take the virus home too. That's the scary part, but at the same time people got to eat and try and we try to do our best for the community," said Greg Love, Alpine Marketplace Shift Manager.

Alpine Marketplace has gotten additional help and are working longer days.

"At the beginning, it was a rush of anxiety because we were so busy and a rush to answer the phone and get people in and out quickly. I got mentally prepared before every shift," said Laurel White, Cashier.

Many grocery store workers continue to come to work because they know how important it is for our community. They're doing their everyday jobs with extra precaution.

"We wear the gloves, we wear the masks, and we keep special six foot distance to keep safe and keep our customers safe. The lines on the floor to stay spaced out, the glass on the cash registers so we're doing everything we can, and like I said use our heads," said Rob Groat.

"We're right there with it we're seeing thousands of people a day every single day, day in and day out. Yes, we are at risk," said Yono. "We're doing our best to stay safe and we're on the front lines of this war. These soldiers are doing an amazing job."