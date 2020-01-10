Grocery stores packed as Mid-Michigan residents stock up before winter storm

(1/10/2020) - People made a mad dash to grocery stores around Mid-Michigan on Friday to stock up before Saturday's storm.

Shoppers at the Meijer on Hill Road in Mundy Township say they are no stranger to bad weather living in Michigan, but there is some concern. One woman remembers the ice storm of 2013 and hopes this isn't a repeat.

"Oh that was so bad," Bernice Feamster said. "With the ice and rain combination that scares me."

She and her husband, Homer Feamster, were stocking up on cereal and his favorite -- sweets. She said their power was out for seven days in 2013.

The Feamsters had to contend with big crowds at Meijer. The Hill Road store's parking lot was packed for much of the day on Friday.

Meijer Store Director Vince Haiss said they've had larger than normal food trucks shipping in products for the last couple of days just for the storm. He said Meijer is stocked and ready to go.

Doretha Hooker was shopping for her daughter and grandson before getting ready to stay home for the entire weekend. She was concerned about her power going out and may have to leave home if it does.

"I've got flashlights and candles, and if we can I'd like to leave cause I don't like the dark," Hooker said. "I don't like the dark at all."

Experts are advising residents stocking up for the storm to look beyond the traditional milk, bread and eggs. Some ice is necessary to keep perishable foods from spoiling.

They also advise shoppers to consider non-perishable foods like crackers, canned soup, peanut butter, granola bars, fruit cups and canned meat.

Soups and canned tuna or chicken are best eaten warm, but can still be eaten cold if appliances don't work in a power outage. A manual or battery powered can opener may be necessary, however.

Produce that keeps a few days without refrigeration like apples, oranges and cucumbers are options, as well.

Emergency management officials advise residents to keep one gallon of water per person on hand for three days. Instant coffee, bottled juice and tea bags can supplement the water.

Hooker wanted to make sure to pick up enough food and supplies Friday to avoid leaving the house this weekend.

"We want to make sure we don't have to go out cause I don't like going out in bad weather at all," she said.

Haiss said families can turn the storm into a fun time with each other.

"They're going to be picking up some beverages, maybe some snacks, so they can have game time at home with the family," he said. "Maybe they can Netflix, binge watch. Lots of different options there for sure."