Grocery stores, retailers hiring aggressively to keep up with coronavirus demand

(3/17/2020) - Grocery stores and retailers are aggressively hiring to increase staffing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

In Mid-Michigan, Meijer and Kroger are looking to fill open positions at most of their stores to help meet demand. Retailers have seen heavy store traffic for about a week.

Meijer has about six to 10 open positions at its stores in Mid-Michigan. Kroger has retail clerk positions available at most of its stores.

Amazon is temporarily raising pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages.

The Assoicated Press contributed to this report