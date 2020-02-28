Group will explain Michigan's new auto insurance law, coverage options

(2/28/2020) - Michigan drivers will have new options for purchasing auto insurance beginning in July, but the choices could have long lasting consequences.

The group MI Auto Insurance Promise is concerned that many drivers may not understand how the changes and various coverage options will affect them. They are hosting a public forum in Flint on Tuesday.

Drivers will be able to reduce their auto insurance premiums by purchasing $250,000 or $500,000 worth of coverage. But the group points out that coverage could be spent in a matter of days to treat serious injuries.

The option for lifetime personal injury protection, which all Michigan drivers are required to buy now, will remain after the new law takes effect.

The public forum takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Unitarian Universalist Church of Flint, which is located at 2474 S. Ballenger Highway.

MI Auto Insurance Promise will explain the new coverage options, anticipated cost savings and effects on others. A panel of experts will be on hand to explain the law and answer questions.