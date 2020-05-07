Growth in Michigan coronavirus cases remains below 1,000

(5/7/2020) - Thursday continued a week-long trend of the growth in coronavirus cases remaining below 1,000 new cases per day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 592 more cases statewide on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 45,646. The daily number of new cases has remained below 1,000 since April 30.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus continued plummeting. State figures show 93 more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, but 38 of those came from a periodic audit of death certificates.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The trend of slower growth in coronavirus cases and deaths continued in Genesee and Saginaw counties, as well.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 29 more coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Thursday, increasing the totals to 1,732 cases and 212 deaths.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 12 more coronavirus cases and three more deaths, pushing the county's totals to 775 cases and 77 deaths.

Ten more coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered for a total of 130.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

-- Genesee, 1,732 cases and 212 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and five deaths.

-- Saginaw, 775 cases, 77 deaths and 130 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases, three deaths and 10 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 179 cases, nine deaths and 32 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and three recoveries.

-- Clare, 12 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 27 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 31 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 54 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 174 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 63 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Ogemaw, 15 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 18 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 199 cases, 13 deaths and 70 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and six recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 126 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.