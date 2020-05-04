Growth in coronavirus cases continues to slow in Genesee, Saginaw counties

(5/4/2020) - The number of coronavirus cases continued slow growth in Genesee and Saginaw counties over the weekend.

Monday was the first day of single-digit growth in coronavirus cases since March 22 in Genesee County and April 14 in Saginaw County.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 40 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and five more deaths attributed to the illness from Saturday through Monday.

There were 19 new cases reported Saturday, 14 new cases Sunday and seven new cases on Monday. The county's total number of cases reached 1,641.

The five deaths attributed to coronavirus in Genesee County over the weekend bring the total to 197.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (647) and Flint Township (125), 47%

-- Grand Blanc (124) and Grand Blanc Township (98), 13.5%

-- Clio (46) and Vienna Township (60), 6.5%

-- Burton (99), 6%

-- Fenton (49) and Fenton Township (29), 4.8%

-- Davison (43) and Davison Township (33), 4.6%

-- Flushing (40) and Flushing Township (20), 3.6%

-- Mt. Morris Township (60), 3.6%

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 45 more confirmed coronavirus cases and five more deaths from Saturday through Monday.

There were 19 new cases reported Saturday, 20 new cases Sunday and six new cases on Monday. The county's total number of cases reached 726.

The five deaths attributed to coronavirus in Saginaw County over the weekend push the total to 68. No more patients were listed as recovered since Friday, leaving the county's total at 102.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.