Growth of Michigan's new coronavirus cases slows slightly, but tops 10,000

(4/2/2020) - Michigan's coronavirus curve bent a little on Thursday, as the number of new cases reported was about 15% lower than the previous day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 1,450 new presumptive coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon, which is down from more than 1,700 cases reported Wednesday.

The new cases push Michigan's total into five figures with nearly 10,800.

The number of deaths blamed on coronavirus in Michigan rose slightly with 80 reported on Thursday, compared to 78 on Wednesday. The new deaths push the state's total to 417.

Genesee County had the largest increase in Mid-Michigan by far with 100 new cases and two more deaths reported Thursday.

Statewide, more of the growth in cases occurred outside the Metro Detroit area. The city of Detroit, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties now make up less than 80% of Michigan's total number of coronavirus cases.

However, Metro Detroit still has nearly 90% of Michigan's deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties and compared to the previous day:

-- Genesee 349 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of nearly 100 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw 82 cases, which is an increase of 11 cases.

-- Arenac, one case, which is no change.

-- Bay, 16 cases and no deaths, an increase of five cases.

-- Clare, one case, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, two cases, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, five cases, an increase of two.

-- Huron, five cases, an increase of one.

-- Iosco, one case, no change.

-- Isabella, eight cases and one death, an increase of one new case.

-- Lapeer, 21 cases, an increase of 13.

-- Midland, 15 cases, which is an increase of three.

-- Ogemaw, two cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, two cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, one case, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, eight cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Shiawassee, 17 cases, which is an increase of six.

-- Tuscola, 14 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of three new cases.