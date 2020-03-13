Grubhub suspends commissions during outbreak to help restaurants

Grubhub says it’s suspending collection of up to $100 million in commission payments from independent restaurants during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Independent restaurants are the lifeblood of our cities and feed our communities,” said Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney. “Our business is their business -- so this was an easy decision for us to make.”

Experts estimate that dine-in traffic could slow dramatically over the next few weeks, meaning many restaurants will depend more and more on delivery and pick-up orders to stay in business.

Restaurant business is down 40% to 70% since the outbreak of coronavirus, Sam Toia, head of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said.

Grubhub has also created a “Donate the Change” program to go toward charitable organizations that support restaurants and drivers impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Diners can round up the change from every order and donate it to the Grubhub Community Relief Fund.

