Gunner looking for new home after being shot, surviving 3 weeks in the wild

(2/5/2020) - Gunner has survived unspeakable trauma and now is looking for a new home.

He's been living at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center on Gratiot Avenue in Saginaw since June. As of this week, he has been at the shelter the longest of all the animals there.

Gunner was running through a farm field when he was shot by a farmer. He then survived three weeks in the wild suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest before anyone found him.

Gunner received treatment from a veterinarian and made a full recovery before he was put up for adoption at the shelter.

Shelter workers believe Gunner is 5 years old. He is looking for a home where he would be the only pet, but he is good with children.

The animal shelter has reduced adoption fees for Gunner and other dogs to $62 this week. Call 989-797-4500 for more information about how to adopt him.