Gunshot fired during armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Bay County

(4/15/2020) - A gunshot was fired during an armed robbery at a Bay County store late Tuesday.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 3400 block of Old Kawkawlin Road in Bangor Township.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said employees at the store reported a man wearing a mask and with blue latex gloves on his hands walked into the store, demanded money and fired off a gunshot.

The bullet did not hit anyone and no injuries were reported.

The employees gave the man some money, and he ran out of the store. Investigators believe he got into a car that was parked nearby and drove off.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see if they can provide a better description of the suspect.