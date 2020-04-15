Gunshot fired during armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Bay County

BAY COUNTY (WJRT) (4/15/2020) - A gunshot was fired during an armed robbery at a Bay County store late Tuesday.
The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 3400 block of Old Kawkawlin Road in Bangor Township.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office said employees at the store reported a man wearing a mask and with blue latex gloves on his hands walked into the store, demanded money and fired off a gunshot.
The bullet did not hit anyone and no injuries were reported.
The employees gave the man some money, and he ran out of the store. Investigators believe he got into a car that was parked nearby and drove off.
Police are looking at surveillance video to see if they can provide a better description of the suspect.