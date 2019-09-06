HILARIOUS: S.C. kids spoof ‘Jeep Watch 2019’ while waiting out Dorian

Move over Patrick and Kyle!

Kids in Hartsville, S.C. spoof coverage of a Jeep left on the beach during Hurricane Dorian that went viral. (Source: WMBF)

One “cub reporter” in Hartsville was busy covering her own Jeep Watch … a Little Tikes Jeep Watch to be exact! A red mini-car was sitting in a small pond, doing all it could to stay afloat.

“As you can see, there is a red car in the water. No one knows where it came from or where it’s from,” said Abigail Thomas in a video filmed and sent to WMBF News by Chrissie Wine-Thomas.

Abigail then had her camera operator (or photog as we say in the biz!) pan over to a young group of “bystanders,” who put their hands to their faces in surprise.

The hilarious video was a play on WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd’s and photographer Kyle Thompson’s live shots in Myrtle Beach showing an abandoned Jeep left in the sand ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Jeep and the fate that would ultimately befall it while dealing with high tide quickly went viral across the country, spawning a Facebook page and a number of memes.

On Friday morning, Patrick Lloyd with WMBF reported on Facebook that the Jeep was towed off the beach.

Crews couldn't tow the car off the beach until the hurricane had passed and conditions were safe.

Wine-Thomas’ video was posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon and had over 15,000 views before 7 p.m. The post included the hashtag #moveoverpatrickandkyle.

Copyright 2019 WMBF via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.