HIV prevention medication free to some patients in Michigan

(1/9/2020) - Many Michigan residents can get free HIV prevention medication under a few federal program now available statewide.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is making pre-exposure prophulaxis, or PrEP, available to qualified patients through several popular pharmacies.

State health officials say the medication reduces the risk of contracting HIV by 99% for people exposed through sex and by 75% for people exposed through intravenous drug use.

PrEP helps prevent the HIV virus from establishing an infection in the body after exposure.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services believes 1 million people nationwide could benefit from PrEP, but only a small number can afford it. Officials hope offering free access to the medication will encourage more patients to obtain it.

"Expanded access to PrEP medication is a key component in bringing us one step closer to ending the HIV epidemic in our state and across the United States," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

About 16,000 Michigan residents have HIV and state health officials estimate 30% of new cases involve exposure to someone who doesn't know they have the virus.

Popular pharmacy chains including CVS Health, Walgreens and Rite Aid are dispensing the medication for free. Anyone interested can call 1-855-447-8410 to find out if they qualify for free doses.