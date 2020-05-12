Habitat for Humanity continues construction work without needed volunteers

(05/12/20) - This is the first full week of construction since Governor Whitmer lifted the ban last week, but getting back in the swing of things is a lot easier said than done when you're a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers.

Just last September ABC12 was at the future site of the Poke Bowl on University Avenue in Flint. About 10 to 15 volunteers were working each day to erect the work/live duplex for Genesee County Habitat for Humanity.

"Then COVID hit and it kind of stalled everything," said Volunteer Coordinator Matt Christensen.

A couple of months later, Christensen and staff are back on site with a skeleton crew. Just five people were there Tuesday, which is the second day they've been back on the job. Christensen, who normally is not a part of the construction team, is even pitching in to help.

"And now due to the restrictions we can't have any more than 10 people on site at a time," Christensen said.

It's still not business as usual.

"We'll subcontract some jobs out to help us out but we can't have any volunteers," Christensen said.

Habitat for Humanity has provided critical housing, housing repairs and neighborhood revitalization with many volunteers lending a hand to the nonprofit organization.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and to keep in line with the governor's restrictions, he says they're not accepting volunteers. The organization is taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously, and requiring all workers to check their temperature before starting work at the construction site.That doesn't mean the work won't get done, however. It just means it will be delayed. Fewer people also slows down the opening date for the new restaurant that was set to open there and the tenants who were moving in above it.

"We have a 90 day phase that we're trying to transition into. Once that's over, if it's okay with the restrictions, we'll move forward and start accepting volunteers again," Christensen said. “We got to keep chugging along, pick up that hammer every day, keep swinging and progress. So we’ll take it day by day, and once we can get those volunteers back we’ll pick up speed.”

