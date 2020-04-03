Hackers disrupting online meetings in Michigan with pornography, hate speech

(4/3/2020) - Authorities are warning people working from about about dangers of online meetings and classes after Michigan organizations say they got hacked.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said hackers hijacked several meetings on Zoom and other video teleconferencing platforms with pornography and hate speech. The practice is called "Zoom bombing."

He warned hackers that anyone caught interrupting an online meeeting could face serious federal charges punishable by prison time and fines.

“You think Zoom bombing is funny? Let’s see how funny it is after you get arrested,” Schneider said.

Authorities are warning online meeting participants against sharing sensitive or private information on teleconferencing platforms, because hackers and scammers may be able to see it.

“While Michiganders are sheltering in place, it is important to practice good cyber hygiene,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono.

They offer the following tips for staying safe during online meetings:

-- Keep meetings private on Zoom and require participants to enter a password whenever that option is available.

-- Do not share links to teleconferences on social media. Email or text message information directly to participants.

-- Change the screen sharing option on Zoom to "Host Only."

-- Make sure users have the most recent software on their computers, as updates come out frequently to increase security.