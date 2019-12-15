Hallmark reverses decision to pull same-sex ads

Hallmark will re-instate the commercials for wedding planning company Zola, saying they made the wrong decision.

Hallmark reverses its decision about same-sex ads. (Source: CNN)

The commercials had been taken off air after complaints by a conservative group called One Million Moms about a same-sex wedding kiss scene.

The company is apologizing for the hurt it unintentionally caused by taking the spots off the air.

In a statement, the company said Hallmark "is, and always has been, committed to diversity and inclusion."

According to the statement, the company says it was never their intention to be divisive or generate controversy.

Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across its portfolio of brands.

The Hallmark channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish their partnership and reinstate the commercials.

LGBTQ groups had previously talked about boycotting the channel and the company’s other businesses like greeting cards and Crayola crayons.

