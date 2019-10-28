Halloween storm could set October records in Mid-Michigan

(10/28/2019) - A storm system arriving mid-week and lasting through the last day of October could be just enough to set some new records across the state.

Those would be new rainfall records for the month of October for both Flint and the Tri-Cities. It's not a done deal, some of the totals might be just shy of the all-time record. However, both cities are already in the top five wettest.

As of Oct. 28, Flint has already received 4.56 inches of rain, which comes in as fifth wettest. The Tri-Cities have endured substantially more coming in at 6.24 inches so far for the month, a solid second place ranking.

In terms of the forecast, light showers are expected Tuesday, which won't add up to much. Mainly drizzle and pockets of mist can be expected.

No rain is needed at this point though. Many areas are several inches above normal on rainfall for the month.

The larger storm system starts to bring its effects Wednesday. Rain showers will overspread Michigan during the middle part of the day, well ahead of the actual center of the storm.

That being said, the center is not expected to pass until Friday morning, which means it'll rain almost constantly Wednesday through Friday.

Winds will also increase through Halloween. By the evening hours, gusts near 25 mph can be expected.

Because of the duration of steady rain showers, some areas could pick up between 1.5 to 2 or more inches of rainfall. If those amounts pan out, both Flint and the Tri-Cities will be within reach of first place for wettest October on record.

Friday could also bring some accumulating snow to the northern tier of Mid-Michigan, as the cold air moves in on the back side of the system.

Obviously with flooding expected along the Saginaw River on Tuesday and high lake levels, this is painting a grim pictures for water levels all over the state of Michigan -- especially heading into the winter season.