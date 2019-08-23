Halo Burger: Now serving beer at Birch Run location

(08/23/19) - Halo Burger is upping its game in the beverage department. The Birch Run location is now serving beer after acquiring a beer license.

Olivia Ross and Megan Ahejew talked to ABC12 exclusively about the new development.

"Halo Burger has always been a destination spot for people not only in Michigan, but all over the U.S., so we see a lot of people traveling in and out of this restaurant specifically," Ross said. "Offering beer was just another way for us to give our guests a wonderful experience wherever they are headed."

Halo Burger says it will always offer a local beer for its customers.

"We're going to always have a local brew on tap. We have Frankenmuth's The Hef, and that will rotate seasonally," Ahejew said. "Angry Orchard, a nice cider; Samuel Adams' Octoberfest, which you can't go wrong with this time of year; and Bud Light."

The excitement over the new beverage option will culminate with a tap and tasting event at the Birch Run location Thursday, August 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a pop up tent on the property.

On his way up north, Birmingham resident Sidney Hicks stopped in and received the first official glass of beer.

"Oh it's wonderful, and it's great. It's Octoberfest. I love it," Hicks said.

