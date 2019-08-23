Halo Burger adds line of beers at Birch Run location

(8/23/2019) - Halo Burger is known for its yummy food, but now the historic Flint burger chain is focusing its attention more on what's coming out of the tap.

Halo Burger is offering a small selection of beers on tap at its Birch Run location.

The Mid-Michigan chain featuring Heavenly burgers is upping its game in the beverage department. The Birch Run location now serves beer after acquiring a license.

"Halo Burger has always been a destination spot for people not only in Michigan but all over the U.S., so we see a lot of people traveling in and out of this restaurant specifically," said Olivia Ross. "So offering beer was just another way for us to give our guests a wonderful experience wherever they are headed."

Halo Burger will have a handful of local and national favorite brews on tap in Birch Run.

"We're going to always have a local brew on tap. We have Frankenmuth's The Hef, and that will rotate seasonally," said General Manager Megan Ahejew. "Angry Orchard, a nice cider. Samuel Adams Oktoberfest, which you can't go wrong with this time of year, and Bud Light."

The Birch Run location is Halo Burger's first foray into serving beer during its 96-year history. A tap party celebrating the Birch Run location's beverage addition is planned for 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"We're really excited," Ross said.

Ahejew hopes the beers on tap offer a new, cool vibe for diners in Birch Run.

"We just wanted to add a little something extra for our guests that come in on the way up north," she said. "This is definitely a travel store and a destination store. People come here from all over the state on their way to other places."

Ahejew said Halo Burger wants to give diners and travelers passing through a little something extra.

"A burger and beer, how can you go wrong?" she said.

Beer is only being served at Halo Burger's location in Birch Run. No plans were announced to bring alcohol to any other locations at this time.