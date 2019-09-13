Halo Burger celebrating 96th birthday with special deal

(9/13/2019) - America's second oldest burger chain is celebrating its 96th birthday with a special deal for customers next week.

Halo Burger's eight locations are offering the famous QP Burgers for $1.96 from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is also National Cheeseburger Day. There is a limit of five per customer or five per car in the drive-thru.

Halo Burger got its start as a boxcar-style restaurant in downtown Flint in 1923 as Kewpee Hotel Hamburgs. Bill Thomas bought the brand soon after and added the Halo Burger name.

Thomas' family owned the chain until 2010. Halo Country LLC acquired the brand in 2016 and worked to restore the restaurants to their former glory.

“We’ve gotten as close to the original recipe as possible, restored our ties to the community and focused on creating the best guest experience possible," said Olivia Ross, Halo Burger’s director of marketing.

Halo Burger added breakfast at all of its locations this year.

The chain became the first fast food burger chain in Mid-Michigan to offer beer this summer. The Birch Run location now serves a small line of craft and domestic beers.

“Not only have we received immense positive feedback from our guests, but the Thomas family has been big supporters of our journey since we took over," Ross said. "It means a lot to us.”