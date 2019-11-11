Halo Burger giving away free hats for hunters

(11/11/2019) - Halo Burger is giving away free hats for hunters this fall.

The Mid-Michigan burger chain has green Mossy Oak and pink Real Tree camouflage hats available. Hunters only have to show their hunting license and buy a premium combo meal to receive a hat.

The hats have a tweaked Halo Burger logo especially for hunters. "Up North" replaces the "Heavenly" on the outside and the stars have been replaced with leaves.

Hats will be available on a first come, first served basis beginning Tuesday and continue until Dec. 4 or while supplies last. As an added bonus, the hats are good for a 10% discount on food purchases through 2019.

“This is our third year offering camo hats,” said Halo Burger Marketing Director Olivia Ross. “Each year we’ve debuted a new design and this year we’re excited to offer a pink option as well. It’s a really fun campaign that celebrates our Pure Michigan roots.”

Customers who want a hat but don't have a hunting license can purchase one for $9.99 online or at any Halo Burger restaurant.