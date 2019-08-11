Halo Burger offers free breakfast burrito with new app/rewards program sign up

(08/11/19) - Satisfying your Halo Burger taste buds just got a whole lot easier thanks to nifty new changes to its app and expanded breakfast menu.

Halo Burger is now offering breakfast burritos and bowls at three locations serving breakfast in Fenton (Leroy Street), Grand Blanc (Hill Road) and Burton (Belsay Road).

Olivia Ross and Megan Ahejew with Halo Burger stopped by the ABC12 studio to bring a special offer to viewers.

Those who download the app and sign up for the royalty program will get a free breakfast burrito beginning Monday morning. The offer is good for seven days after you enroll but you must sign up Sunday by 5 p.m.

Just search "Halo Burger" on your phone's app store and download to get started.