Halo Burger reopening most restaurants on Friday

(4/27/2020) - Mid-Michigan won't have to wait much longer for another QP Burger or Olive Burger.

Six of the eight Halo Burger locations are planning to reopen Friday after remaining closed for a few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following locations will be offering drive-thru, delivery and online ordering options only from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily beginning May 1:

-- Belsay Road in Burton.

-- Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township.

-- Leroy Street in Fenton.

-- Linden Road in Flint Township.

-- Pierson Road in Flint.

The Birch Run location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily beginning Friday, but will not be offering the chain's breakfast menu.

The locations on Saginaw Street and near the intersection of Court and Center roads in Flint will not be reopening on Friday.

Halo Burger said in a statement that employees are invited to return to work when they feel comfortable. They will receive facial coverings and gloves to wear on the job.

The chain also is implementing social distancing changes for employees to follow in the kitchen, along with daily health checks for everyone who reports for work.

The Halo Burger Family Fund remains available to help employees with bills, rent, groceries and other essentials.