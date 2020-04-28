Hamilton Health Network begins COVID-19 testing in Flint

(4/28/2020) - COVID-19 testing is underway at the Hamilton Community Health Network's North Pointe location in Flint.

The Hamilton Community Health Network opened a drive-through coronavirus testing site on Flint's north side.

Medical professionals will be seeing patients through a drive-through system. Patients will be assessed from their cars.

The goal is to get as many people tested as possible, no matter their health care insurance status.

"It doesn't matter whether you are uninsured or if you're insured. We will see you and if it requires testing, then we will test you," said Clarence Pierce, CEO of the Hamilton Health Network.

Like most testing sites, patients will remain in their cars at all times and documents will never be exchanged. Staff will take pictures instead.

Patients must have mild symptoms or meet other criteria to receive a test. Before patients can come to the testing site, they need to call the the facility's COVID-19 hotline at 810-406-4246 to be approved for an appointment.

"We'll have you talk with one of our providers. They will then diagnose you condition by the phone," said Pierce.

The site on the north side of Flint is just one of many in the state, but it's one that gives access to many who may not be able to be tested otherwise.

"With transportation being a problem because we don't have the buses running now, it's so important to be an area where people can have easy access," said Pierce. "We want to make these services available for our African American population. Understanding that, they have been hit harder in most cases than other populations. So, we want to make these services available to them."

Testing will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.