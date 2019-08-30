Hanguns, loose change, cash stolen overnight from vehicles in Millington

(8/30/2019) - Millington police are looking for the suspect who rummaged through four vehicles overnight and stole two handguns.

Police say someone broke into the vehicles late Thursday or early Friday. Handguns were stolen from two vehicles while cash and coins were stolen from all four.

The Millington Police Department believes the suspect was walking around the neighborhood where the thefts took place. A specific location was not provided, however.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Millington police at 989-871-2412.