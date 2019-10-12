Happening Today: Linden's Night of Hope

(10/12/19) - The Rock Church of Fenton, along with pro boxer and Linden native Joey Spencer, is proud to announce Linden’s Night of Hope

On Saturday October 12, the City of Linden will be shutting down about a half mile of Broad street in downtown Linden to host a Night of Hope.

The event is 100-percent free and attendees will not be asked for any money.

The Night of Hope will feature a family fun area with bounce houses, games for the kids, snacks and more. Around 6:30pm the main stage on Broad St will feature the worship team from The Rock church covering songs from the last 5 decades along with incorporating some of today’s top worship songs. After that undefeated professional boxer and Linden native, Joey Spencer, will speak about the hope he has found in the life. Following that Pastor Wes Morris will bring a message of Hope to the people and how he still has hope after his devastating house fire just a few months ago.

The streets will be closed at 4 p.m. with all the fun starting around 5:30. We would love to have join us on this evening.

