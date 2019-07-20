Happy reunion for Mid-Michigan Seoul sisters

(07/20/19)- Two women born in Korea to the same woman- then adopted by two different mid Michigan families, celebrated their surprise connection in Birch Run Saturday afternoon.

Ashley Enright and Trisha Thompson grew up about 40 minutes from each other.

One in Saginaw, the other in Caro-- not knowing that they had a half sister nearby.

They discovered their connection last year after they both submitted a DNA test to "23 and me."

Saturday, the sisters and their extended families got together for a meet and greet.

"Everybody's bonding, it's like they've known each other forever it seems like," said Trisha's dad, Randy Vandemark.

The sisters say they are looking forward to building a relationship with each other.