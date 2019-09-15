Harbor Beach woman killed in house explosion

(09/15/19) - One woman was killed and her daughter injured during a house explosion Saturday night.

The Huron County Sheriff says they responded to the 1400 block of South Lakeshore in Sand Beach Township around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The 50-year-old-daughter was ejected from the house while the 69-year-old mother remained trapped inside as Harbor Beach firefighters and other departments worked to rescue her.

Prior to firefighters arriving, neighbors also frantically tried to get to the mother, but were unable due to the fire.

The daughter was taken to the Harbor Beach Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The firefighters rescued the mother after about an hour and 45 minutes.

The sheriff says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their family members.