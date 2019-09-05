'Haunted Flint' book provides unique historical perspective of some Flint landmarks

(09/05/19) - The history of Flint is coming to life in the pages of a brand new book that incorporates stories dating back to the mid to late 1800s.

The Capitol Theater and Dryden building are two of the locations first time author Joe Schipani and co-author Roxanne Rhoads write about in Haunted Flint.

"Back in the 1930s there was a guy that broke into one of the buildings down here and was stealing a bunch of jewelry. The cops caught them in the alley - gunfire - and one of the bullets went through the door, killing one of the employees at the Capitol Theater," Schipani said. "There's been stories about hauntings and hearing this person throughout the Capitol Theater, wondering if that could be him."

Schipani explores other historical places like Glenwood Cemetery and the old St. Joe's Hospital (the Stockton Center), among others.

"There's a lot of paranormal activity there that I've actually personally experienced. With Flint Public Art Project we had an office down on the bottom floor and sometimes I'd be there late at night, and you would hear footsteps going on upstairs and whistling," Schipani said.

He says it took about seven or eight years of research to craft the stories in the book.

"I'm excited there's a lot of interesting places and it's really neat to see some of the stories backed up with some facts and what has gone on," Schipani said. "If you're scared to read it because you're afraid to get scared, it's not a "Poltergeist book."

You can meet Schipani and buy a copy of the book for $21.99 Friday, September 6th at Totem Books in Flint from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or you can find Haunted Flint on Amazon. It's a part of the Haunted America Collection by Arcadia Publishing.