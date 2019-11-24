Boxer and baker: Anthony Dirrell excited for 3rd annual turkey drive, shares Turkey day favorites

(11/24/19) - We know he's a fierce competitor in the ring, but Anthony Dirrell is just as fierce about giving back to his community.

Ahead of Thanksgiving the champion professional boxer is doing just that with his 3rd annual turkey drive.

"The first two years were successful, so I'm just still trying to give back. Still trying to give people hope in the city of Flint," Dirrell said.

Along with the Dirrell Chance Foundation, Dirrell is welcoming families to receive one of 100 turkeys on a first come, first-served basis.

"Anybody's able to come out . We really want the people who really need it but anybody's able to come out."

The only restriction is that there is one turkey given away per car. There will also be more than turkeys handed out! There will be food and music too for families to enjoy, too.

"You like to see people smile. You like to see people happy. It's the season for giving. Thanksgiving. That's what it's about - giving instead of receiving," Dirrell said.

What is Anthony Dirrell's favorite Thanksgiving food?

"I know people generally say macaroni, but I like the dressing with the cranberry sauce on it. It's one of my favorites for sure," Dirrell said.

And you might not have known, but Dirrell is no stranger to the kitchen.

"I make our pies," he said. "I make our sweet potato pies."

The turkey drive is happening at 1401 Dayton Street across from Civic Park School on Tuesday (Nov. 26th) starting at 1 p.m. until all turkeys are gone.