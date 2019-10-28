Head lice infestations most common this time of year, health officials say

(10/28/2019) - Health officials are issuing a warning for parents: It's head lice season.

While lice is not age-specific, the bugs are most common among children due to how they're transmitted through head-to-head contact.

Reliable data on how many people get head lice isn't available, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 6 million to 12 million infestations happen each year among kids ages 3 to 11 years old.

The best way to diagnose head lice is to find a live bug on the scalp.

Some of the symptoms of head lice include:

-- A tickling feeling of something moving in the hair.

-- Itching, caused by an allergic reaction to bites.

-- Irritability and difficulty sleeping, because head lice are most active in the dark.

-- Sores on the head caused by scratching, which can sometimes become infected.

Head lice move by crawling because they cannot hop or fly. The bugs are spread by direct contact with an infected person, their clothes or personal items.

Health officials say personal hygiene or cleanliness have nothing to do with getting lice. Actually, lice prefer clean hair. Dogs, cats and other pets also don't play a role.

Both over-the-counter and prescription medications are available to treat lice. The CDC warns people to carefully read the instructions before treatment.

Anyone who lives in the same home as an infected person should be checked for lice.

Fortunately, head lice do not live long after they fall off a person. That means families affected by lice don't need to exhaustively disinfect their homes.

However, health officials advise washing sheets and towels; soaking combs and brushes in hot water for 10 minutes; and vacuuming floors and furniture after someone is found with lice.