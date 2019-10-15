Head-on crash claims life of Saginaw woman

(10/15/2019) - A Saginaw woman died and two other people were injured after a head-on crash in Frankenmuth Township on Monday afternoon.

A Mercury Mariner was driving east on Tuscola Road near Reese Road around 3:25 p.m. when it crossed the center line and slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Frankenmuth Police Department.

A 44-year-old Saginaw woman riding the back seat of the Mercury was pronounced dead on the scene. The 36-year-old Saginaw woman driving the Mercury and a 35-year-old Saginaw man in the front seat were treated for minor injuries.

The 62-year-old Unionville man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

The Saginaw County Accident Investigation Team was still working to determine what caused the Mercury to cross the center line. Police say the 44-year-old who died was the only person not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators did not release names of the people involved by Tuesday morning.