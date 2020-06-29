Head-on crash claims two lives on M-15

(6/29/2020) - Two people in a full-size van died after it crashed head-on into a pickup truck and trailer on M-15 near Weidemann Road in Oakland County.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the Chevorlet Express van was driving south on M-15 when it crossed the center line and sideswiped an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The van then slammed into a trailer hauling dirt behind the pickup truck.

Investigators say 30-year-old Felicia Rowland of Ortonville, who was driving the van, got thrown out after the impact. Her passenger, 36-year-old Michael Boose of Groveland Township, was partially thrown out.

Both of them were pronounced dead on the scene. Everyone in the Silverado refused medical attention on the scene.

The sheriff's office believes drug use may have contributed to the crash, which remained under investigation on Monday.