Head-on crash closes stretch of Flushing Road

(6/7/2019) - A head-on crash on Flushing Road sent two drivers to an area hospital Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Flushing Road near Mill Road in Flint Township.

One of the drivers was unresponsive at the scene, but both drivers were listed in stable condition at an area hospital later Friday.

Flint Township police investigated the crash and reopened the road late Friday morning. The circumstances that led to the crash were not released before noon Friday.

