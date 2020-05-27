Head-on crash on M-15 claims lives of 2 Oakland County men

(5/27/2020) - Two men from northern Oakland County died after a head-on crash on M-15 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 52-year-old Kenneth Kauffman of Brandon Township was driving a Chevrolet Equinox north on M-15, which also is called Ortonville Road, near Oak Hill Road when he crossed the center line.

Kauffman's SUV partially went into the southbound lane around 12:20 p.m., where he hit a Ford F-150 pickup truck that 71-year-old Clyde Alvis of Brandon Township was driving south.

Both men, who were alone in their vehicles, died on the scene, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say drug and alcohol use likely did not contribute to the crash. They were still working to determine was caused Kauffman to cross the center line on Wednesday.