Head-on crash on U.S. 127 claims lives of CMU student, Gladwin man

(12/31/2019) - Two people died in a crash on U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Tuesday.

Police say the accident happened on U.S. 127 near State Road in Pine River Township just before 11 a.m.

Investigators say 20-year-old Timothy LaPointe, a junior at Central Michigan University, was driving southbound when his car crossed the median and hit a northbound pickup truck. He was pronounced dead.

The truck's driver, 26-year-old Zachary Morgan of Gladwin, also died. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say both men were wearing their seat belts and investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.