Head-on crash with flatbed serves as reminder of Michigan's Move Over law

(2/28/2020) - A wrecker driver who also works as the fire chief of Mt. Morris Township Station 3 escaped injury on Thursday after his vehicle got hit head-on.

Scott Kulawiak, who owns General Towing, was pulling a car out of the ditch along southbound I-475 south of Saginaw Street in Flint when another driver hit his flatbed truck head-on.

He and the other driver were not seriously injured.

Kulawiak said the incident should serve as another reminder for motorists to obey Michigan's Move Over law by slowing down and moving over if possible when they approach emergency scenes.

The law requires drivers to slow down and get into a lane away from emergency vehicles that have their lights activated. The law applies to police cruisers, fire trucks, snow plows, tow trucks, ambulances and several other vehicles.

Motorists are required to slow down at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit when the approach a vehicle with flashing lights. They also must move over to an open lane if possible.

Penalties for violating the law include a ticket that adds two points on the driver's license and a $400 fine. Penalties increase if a first responder is hit or killed.