Heads up! Severe storms possible in all of lower Michigan Friday night into Saturday

(5/24/2019) - The forecast for the holiday weekend is not terrible. In fact, compared to the weather felt across much of Michigan recently, the outlook into Memorial Day isn't half bad.

There are some things to watch out for though. Severe storms are possible for much of the Lower Peninsula overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Warm moist air that will allow the storms to form will be moving into the area behind a warm front lifting to the northeast. As the associated cold front approaches Saturday morning, heavier storms will then develop out ahead of it.

The main threats Friday night will be high wind gusts, large hail and torrential rains.

Saturday, as the cold front moves from the Saginaw Bay region to the I-69 corridor, more storms are possible from those areas and anywhere farther south.

Temperatures ahead of the front will likely top 80 degrees with high humidity and strong southwest winds. Areas north will be comfortable in the 70s and see some sunshine.

Storms for the southern part of Mid-Michigan on Saturday afternoon will also have the chances to be severe with high winds and large hail as well.

For anyone traveling, make sure to have a way to get weather information. Know what county you will be in. This is critical knowledge to have since warnings are issued for counties.

Sunday could bring a few light rain showers for the southern part of the area with sunshine further north. Memorial Day on Monday will have some showers in the afternoon.

So all in all, this weekend is not terrible by any means. Just be on the look out for those rounds of severe storms.

