'Healing Hearts' fundraiser held for Genesee Co. non-profit 'Ele's Place'

(11/14/19) - It is a non-profit helping children and teens in the greater Flint-area process their grief.

Community members gathered Thursday morning for the 'Healing Hearts Fundraiser' benefiting 'Ele's Place.'

ABC12's Matt Franklin was the program host.

The organization relies on donations to run its healing center for grieving children and their families.

More than 7,700 children in Genesee County alone are dealing with the death of someone close to them.

Ele's Place provides clinical consultation services and school-based programs at zero cost.

If you're interested in volunteering or supporting the non-profit, click here.