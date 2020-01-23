Health care worker with TB may have exposed patients in Oakland, Macomb counties

(1/23/2020) - Patients at three physician offices in Oakland and Macomb counties are being warned that a worker may have unknowingly exposed them to tuberculosis.

The health care worker, who wasn't identified, practices at Lakeview Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations in Macomb Township, Rochester and St. Clair Shores.

Health officials in both counties are contacting patients who may have been exposed to the worker from April 1, 2019, to Jan. 9. Anyone who may have been exposed can get TB testing at no cost.

TB is a bacterial infection that spreads through the air from person to person. It typically affects the lungs, but can also attack any part of the body.

Coworkers at the physician offices all have been tested for TB and none of them came back positive.

“While the infection can be serious, not everyone who is exposed to TB will be infected and many people who are infected never develop symptoms,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

TB manifests in a latent form, in which the patient has the infection but shows no symptoms, and TB disease, in which the bacteria multiply and can spread to other people.

Michigan had 108 confirmed cases of TB disease in 2018 out of more than 9,000 reported nationwide. Symptoms of the illness include:

-- A bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer.

-- Pain in the chest.

-- Coughing up blood or sputum from deep in the lungs.

-- Weakness or fatigue.

-- Weight loss.

-- Lack of appetite.

-- Chills.

-- Fever.

-- Sweating at night.

Ascension Medical Group Michigan has a call center for scheduling TB tests and responding to questions. Call 1-855-757-4376 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.