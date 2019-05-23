Health department: Avoid bright white, sticky foam on Genesee County waterways

(5/23/2019) - The Genesee County Health Department issued a warning Thursday against touching foam on several lakes and rivers.

The foam could contain PFAs, which has been known to cause cancer. Kids and pets also should avoid contact with the foam.

This advisory applies to the Flint River, Holloway Reservoir and Mott Lake.

PFAS foam is usually bright white, lightweight and sticky while naturally-occurring foam is discolored. Health officials say anyone who comes in contact with PFAs foam should wash it off as quickly as possible.