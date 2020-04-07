Health insurance available for laid off workers

(4/7/2020) - Michigan workers laid off due to coronavirus or any other reason have access to low-cost or no-cost health insurance options.

Many displaced workers qualify for coverage through the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program. Enrollment for all three continues year-round for displaced workers.

“Michiganders who lose employer-based health insurance may have options to continue or replace their coverage,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita G. Fox.

Workers have up to 60 days after losing their employer-paid health insurance to apply for other coverage using a special enrollment period.

See the federal Affordable Care Act website to sign up. Based on income and other personal information, applicants may qualify for premium reductions and tax credits or be referred to Medicaid and CHIP coverage.

Anyone who needs assistance should call the Department of Insurance and Financial Services at 1-877-999-6442.