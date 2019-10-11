Health officials: Flushing nursing home water is safe from legionella bacteria

(10/11/2019) - The Genesee County Health Department says it is pleased with water test results for a Flushing nursing home where two residents contracted Legionnaires' disease.

Health officials say the most recent water test results show little to no risk of contracting legionella.

The update comes after two patients at Heartland Health Care-Fostrian in Flushing contracted legionella infections. One of them died.

Heartland says even with the positive results it will continue to use bottled water and packaged ice until a second round of testing is complete.