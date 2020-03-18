Health officials: Michigan possibly has at least 30 more coronavirus cases

(3/18/2020) - The coronavirus may be more widespread in Michigan than currently confirmed, according to the state's top health official.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 80 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. But Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said they are investigating at least 30 more.

She said those additional cases, which have not officially been confirmed, are in 15 counties and involve patients ranging from young children to over 80 years old.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Khaldun provided an update on Michigan's coronavirus response hours after Beaumont Health confirmed a man in his 50s with underlying health issues died of COVID-19. He is the first to die of the illness in Michigan.

Whitmer said the man's death show the seriousness of the situation.

"The worst thing that we can do is not to follow the CDC recommendations and obey the orders that I've had to issue, and have people out there continuing to congregate and flout what we know to be the best science," she said. "People need to take this seriously. We had someone die today because of COVID-19."

Whitmer added that other coronavirus patients around the state are "fighting for their lives."

Khaldun said a majority of the 80 people in Michigan confirmed with coronavirus are over 60 years old.

The state health department's Bureau of Laboratories is ramping up testing to process 200 coronavirus specimens per day. They are working with other labs to increase testing capacity.

Currently, test results take about 48 to 72 hours, Khaldun said. Lab workers are prioritizing samples from people at the greatest health risk.

State officials are monitoring coronavirus developments in other states, where more restrictive measures are in place to prevent spread of the illness. No plans are in the works to impose a shelter in place order, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wouldn't rule it out as a possibility later.

The San Francisco area and parts of the New York City area already are in a shelter in place order, which limits the amount of travel people can take.

Khaldun said health care workers also are dealing with a shortage of protective equipment, like gowns and masks. Inmates with the Michigan Department of Corrections may be tapped to help make the items.