Health officials in the Thumb make plea to the public to stay home as coronavirus spreads

(3/30/2020) - Health officials in Tuscola and Huron counties are making a plea to the public to abide by the state's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ann Hepfer, the health officer for both counties in the Thumb said that the virus has already made it into the area.

“This virus is here," she said. "It’s in Huron County. It’s in Tuscola County. It’s in the community.”

As of Monday, the state reported five cases of the coronavirus and one death in Tuscola County and three cases in Huron County.

While these numbers are not as high as other places in the state, Hepfer said that it's important to stop the virus from becoming more widespread and the way to do that is by staying home.

“Please stay where you are at," she said. "It is the safest place for you. It’s the safest place for everyone.”

Monday marked one week since the governor announced the stay-at-home order in Michigan. Hepfer said that she hopes to see more people taking it seriously.

"There’s not enough testing to tell you safely where you can and cannot go so you need to adhere to the rule of stay at home," she said. "I understand it’s difficult. Everybody is getting bored. We are not even to the halfway point so I’m sorry but people are going to have to endure some boredom.”

Hepfer said that additional cases in the Thumb could cause serious issues.

"We do not want to overload our small hospitals," she said. "We do not have the capacity. Our large hospitals right now are filling so we need to be very cautious.”

Hepfer recommends that you only go out into public if you absolutely need to. She said that if you do need to go into public to only have one member of your household leave. She said that this is not the time to have family outings.

“All of us want to be home," she said. "I would rather be bored with my family right now than having another death in my county. So I’m just begging you please stay home. We will all get out of this quicker if we all do what we are supposed to do. Let this virus burn itself out.”