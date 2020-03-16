Health officials remain concerned about availability of coronavirus test kits

(3/16/2020) - Last Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Less than a week later, that number sits at 54.

Twelve counties have confirmed cases. The state is still awaiting test results on 30 more people.

In Genesee County, there are no confirmed cases, but testing is still underway. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, 33 kits were sent to the state lab. 11 came back negative. Results are still pending on 22.

"It seems a little strange to me that we don't have a case yet because there are cases around us. I just think it's a matter of time until we'll have cases here," Genesee County Health Director John McKellar commented.

Health officials are frustrated that there's only one lab in Michigan and only a certain number of tests can be done each day.

ABC12 asked Governor Whitmer about this backlog and what's being done to combat it.

She responded, "One of the big issues that we have is the Trump administration did not take this seriously on the front on that one. And, we don't have enough tests. We don't have enough resources to process those tests or chains that can actually do the work."

That frustration is felt in counties across our state.

But, as private labs begin to receive the sample kits and test for coronavirus, McKellar said there could be more pending tests out there that the county will not be aware of.

"We're beginning to hear that some physician practices might be using a commercial lab to submit their test," he said. "And, those are supposed to be reported to the health department, but we're not sure that they are."

It's important to know, regardless, if a commercial lab is doing the testing, those labs are obligated to immediately report their results to the health department.

McKellar expects a solution soon.

He explained, "The federal government has pushed this cash of supplies that they've had. We expect to see some tomorrow in Genesee County. So hopefully that'll help the situation."

