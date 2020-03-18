Health officials warn of scam calls to Department of Health and Human Services clients

(3/18/2020) - Health officials are warning Michigan Department of Health and Human Services clients of scam calls regarding their benefits.

Clients with government-issued cell phones have been receiving calls instructing them to press 1 to continue receiving benefits, use benefits by the end of the day or enter personal information.

The Bay County Health Department says state health officials will never contact clients with robocalls. Anyone who receives a scam call should hang up immediately and avoid giving out any private information.

Anyone with questions should contact their Michigan Department of Health and Human Services case worker.