Healthcare workers from Cleveland Clinic headed to Michigan to help with coronavirus patients

(04/09/2020)- Help is on the way from the Cleveland Clinic.

The hospital system has just announced it is making some of its staff available to help out in both Michigan and New York - where some of the highest number of cases are in the nation.

According to a release from the Cleveland Clinic - that help will be in the form of critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, emergency medicine physicians, and more.

The decision to serve by those caregivers - is completely voluntary, but seen as necessary because Michigan is a known hot-spot for COVID-19 as the number of patients and victims - continues to rise.

If a surge happens back in Cleveland - they will have to head home to meet the clinic's own patient needs.

Part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's press conference Thursday also included a call to action for help, just like this.

She said "Michigan needs you, and your expertise,to help save lives."

Any health care professionals who can volunteer - should visit the state's Coronavirus website to reach out and ask about where help is needed the most.