Hearing for Jason Harris, accused of poisoning wife to death, continues in court

(11/5/2019) - The Davison man accused of poisoning his wife to death in 2014 was back in court Tuesday for the continuation of his preliminary hearing.

Jason Harris, 44, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 36-year-old Christina Ann-Thompson Harris.

Police say he laced his wife's cereal with heroin, which caused her to die of an overdose. He's also accused of trying to hire a coworker as a hit man to kill her for $5,000.

The preliminary hearing, which will help a judge decide whether this is enough evidence to send the case to trial, started last week and continued on Tuesday in a Genesee County courtroom.

Harris previously was found liable for his wife's death in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to start paying her family $2 million in damages.